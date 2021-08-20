Transcript for ICUs at capacity in Alabama as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

And now to some pandemic news out of Washington three fully backed state US senators have tested positive for Kobe it. And are reporting mild symptoms this at some hospitals around the country are entering full crisis mode. Marcus Moore is in Dallas with the latest. This morning cope in hospitalizations hitting their highest point since January now nearly 93000. Patients seeking care. The crisis deepening in the south in Alabama icu is a 100% full. We are experiencing. Wait times in the emergency room like we've never seen they are waiting for hours and sometimes more than 24 hours. In the emergency department so that they can move upstairs to get a bit. The number of children hospitalized with Kobe now what its highest point since the pandemic began and images like these are emerging. A may be medical support team arriving to assist Louisiana hospitals. We're teams are overworked and understaffed but as help arrives to deal with the influx of Kobe patients master battles are erupting. This chaotic meeting in front of a statewide board of education in Louisiana cut short. That it yeah. Yeah you learn things. Then mentioned happen and you are positioned pleading with parents of the school board meeting at Alabama if you're not scared of coated. You need to be scared of your hospital system collapse in because it right now I can't take care of your families the way we need to take care of families. In Hillsborough County Florida where more than 121000 students and staff for quarantine Thursday the school board voting on a thirty day mass mandate despite the governor spent. If it's seen just one life. Ten rationalizations. Isn't the least that we can do. And in Texas where hospital workers are desperate and today was probably the most emotionally mentally and physically draining ship I'm were. Overnight Texas dropping its enforcement of governor rabbits bent on school mask mandate. After a Supreme Court ruling upheld one district restraining order a big win for dozens of major school districts in the state. Which have been defying the governor and others like Texas City which had attempted to get around the rule by making masks part of the school uniform. I understand is that people. Want to make choices for themselves but we also have a responsibility as a district to take care of our children and they are in our care. So I am this morning but not only our case is on the rise but also hospitalizations and right now. The icy use in five southern states are at are above. 90% capacity and that's what's so concerning for for medical officials and and equip or Diane on the vaccinations the White House says that more than a million. Were administered on Thursday. And the greater than half of those doses were first time shots so the race to vaccinated is still on Dianne Trent. It's more in Dallas Texas thanks Marcus. And in addition to full IC use the HHS says Alabama is also facing a 59%. Increase in hospitalizations. In the past two weeks in an average of more than 3600. Cases per day. According to the CDC only 45% of adults are fully vaccinated in the state. A sprained vice president for clinical support services at UAB hospital doctors Aaron NASA eager for more on this action ass cigarette thanks for being here you know it's really busy time. So walk me through this with icy use an Alabama at 100% capacity. And hospitalizations. Increasing what happens now. In that's it that's a scary question our hospital remains full. At baseline been now that we have this increase in surge depended patients. Many humor requiring critical care it's really become a dire situation. We have very few beds available for Kevin care right now. And united baseline that our beds or are in high demand but right now we're really feeling that crunch. Not only for K that care. But it's stretching the skin of so that we are having difficulty providing care for other things like heart attacks strokes and trauma patients and right now we're really in dire circumstances and unfortunately the forecast. Is at its gonna get worse before it gets better. Now the number of children hospitalized as cove it is now its highest point since the pandemic started. And Greene County schools are switching to remote for at least the next two weeks they say out of an abundance of caution. Do you think other schools need to follow them in doing that. You know I haven't looked at the data on the number of cases in schools and this week but. I imagine those numbers are going to skyrocket because we know that a lot of schools and our state had decided that masking is not required. And so I'm very concerned that we're going to see a lot of children infected. And those numbers continue to rise now if that happens I think the schools will not have a choice that we'll have to get to virtual model. Because it won't be enough children are teachers in the class trade said. Mary concern about what we're seeing going on and our schools right now as we know that. You know children become infected and they can carry disease around and transmitted to their family members as well. So that's just going to further drive up hospitalizations. The CDC says only forty. I percent of adults and Alabama are fully vaccinated. And now an Alabama doctors getting a lot of attention for posting a sign on his door saying quote. Don't come in for medical treatment if you are unvaccinated. What's your reaction to that. You know I. Ed that you AB we care for everyone whether they're vaccinated or not. You know that that's just our standard of care we're gonna care for every one we're gonna take care of them and do our very best to provide that care. While we're very disappointed that a lot of Albanians have chosen not to be vaccinated. We're encouraging them to be vaccinated that was still on the care for them if they show up. Unfortunately right now there are resources are very stressed that limited. Italy we have a lot of patients to care for who have caved in and that's limiting our ability to provide other services section is really impacting not only tended care but care for other things so resource is due Alabama hospitals and health care workers need right now. You know we need more staff that's really the thing that's limiting us right now. In the previous surge in our staff was a little more well rested but now you know we've been at this for eighteen months. And we are exhausted. Says you know really staffing is one of our major concerns. We have some space available right now we're bit on PPE. Or personal protective equipment the staffing right now is our biggest concern. And yet you can't just bring staff and then and magically make them appear that's something those are human resources. And they require a lot of skills and they need to learn to work in your work environment says it's something that is a big challenge for us right now. And doctor not secure what is it up about this surge that you think that you are seeing on the front lines that you feel like people who aren't. Just aren't getting. You know the right now we've been able to provide most of the care that that people need but what we're seeing right now. Is that a lot of our surgeries for things. Where we would bring someone in that we caught elective but a lot of these are really essential surgeries for things like cancer. Elected a living related donor kidney transplants things like that. Things where people would come into the hospital to have a procedure done that would require never nodded mentioned. What happened to delay a lot of those procedures. So people are just not getting that care now in addition to that we receive a lot of requests for transfers for things like snake bites. A pregnant women with complications. People with heart disease and other heart conditions and a lot of those transfers that normally. We would accept without hesitation we have not been able to accept from other hospitals in this patients are having to receive care at a place where. You know maybe the hospital might not have the same resources available so those are the kind of things that people are forgo port going right now the kind of care that people are not giving. In isn't alarming to me absolutely. Because my thought is you know what if that's my child that Sen. A car accident and there's no EMS resources there's no hospital resources available to care for them. Yet people are not afraid of candid if they're not concerned about it they should maybe this will get their attention because this is a real crisis this is not a drill. Sure as doctor Sara Knapp center where appreciate your time today good luck to you thank you. Thank you so much.

