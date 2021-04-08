Transcript for Inside a Louisiana hospital combatting the delta variant

As the delta very it spreads across the US ice years are once again overflowing with patients. We talked to some health care workers about how they're dealing with that take a look. We are opening up and over the nineteen unit dedicated to patients with the virus again. We have more patients at a hospital coveted than we've ever had and we are seeing every generation from an sends to the elderly. Most are unvaccinated. Are nurses who are dedicated to their community that their home. Are heartbroken. Watching their friend Stanley and neighbors back. Literally die. I'm not sure how we're going to help the community and get healthy and stay healthy and without more people taking the vaccine. I'm worried. At home. They're working another fourteen hours straight. On the Caylee unit. An email it to say about this last week. We've been doing this very year and a half now I'm I've never. Seen the disease. Do you like the delta variant is gaining right now to our patient population. The dealt a way that we're seeing now. People are younger it and sinker. And we're anticipating and lifting people that are my age and younger. I can't explain. That billing up the heat. We check everything you court every inch of ice and not a news and links and I think. Kind of gotten back some of them. Those are some health care workers talking about the new called it hospital surges. Which brings us to Louisiana where hospitalizations are again at a record high overall estate is reporting 4700. New Kobe cases. Yesterday alone ABC's Marcus Moore is live in Shreveport Louisiana where he got an exclusive access. Inside one hospital trying to combat this virus. Marcus thanks for being here notes that Iraq day just finished getting this look inside the hospital and you say you saw a lot of tears. Yet Diana because this whole this whole pandemic. Really has been there has been emotional right and even today a year and a half into this pandemic. Of the emotions have not left in fact we've seen even more tears and an and I bring that up because. We were here in New Orleans. A few months into the pandemic and and the doctors and nurses everyone we talked to said. You know they whistle tired and exhausted. And they are still looking tired and exhausted today and we spent the morning in the afternoon inside. One of the Covert warts here at at Willis night medical center. And every doctor we talked to or nurse began to cry one of them a Paul acknowledges. When talking about how he has not seen this family as much given them home as much as he should be he began to cry at that point. And then we met a a staff nurse. Who has actually she's new in this roles has only been a nurse for about eighteen months. So she started six months before the pandemic began as so this pandemic. Is the only thing that she has known. She began to cry when she talked about the patients that she has seen what the same age as her her two kids who are in their thirties and how. She hides her emotions but she. When she gets home she can't teller has been every single day about how bad. Of the day has been because every single day. Especially here in the past six weeks has been that at this hospital. And then Diane there was a third nurse she's a charge nurse she's in her late twenties and she described for us today. Tom Cowell she is putting people her rage and her parents' age is in body bags. And how impact Ford how heartbreaking that has been for her. And the overarching theme that we have gotten from every single medical professionals that we've spoken with today including a patient who is an icu right now. As they have all said that people need to get vaccinated that the risks. That there may be what getting vaccinated the chances of you getting a bad or horrible reaction. Are nothing. Compared to the illness that you will indoors inside this hospital or any. Kobe at ward across the country it's all about and that that is what we. Have captured this morning and this afternoon here in Louisiana. And out we'll share more with the U about what we got here later on today. And murmur present now in the past when we've done stories like this and gun inside hospitals. We often hear from workers there that they need more resource is that they need PPE that they need more support that kind of thing. What are the hospital workers are telling you they need now. Okay back and say this hospital they've told us they don't need PPE. They don't need donations from people what they need here at this hospital and across the country is for people to get vaccinated. That's what they told us here. And an and that's very different. From what we heard at the beginning of the pandemic you remember when there were people who were at their homes needing. I'm masks out of clock to get to be the first responders and the medical personnel at these hospitals but. They never really had that that issue here at this particular hospital they've always had the PPE. But more broadly. All that is this the big difference here at this stage of this pandemic that they are not begging people to to save PPE they're not looking for. The Dow owns in the face mask they have all of that. What they don't have been particularly here in Louisiana as of late. Is enough people. Getting vaccinated. And their whole. Is that they can change the tide there other there's no reason someone. Can't get vaccinated. And what was when he adjusting Diana's and we talked to a number of nurses today. Don't they just real I think today it was very raw. Booklets emotions. And in the transparency they admit. That there are people who are skeptical there are people who killed a question or wonder where this virus even came from to begin with. But one of the nurses we miss that she does not care about conspiracy theories she's not worried about that right now what she wants to know what she wants people to do. Is to get vaccinated these are people who live there got their lives day in and day out to help others. And they can do that if people get vaccinated but as it stands right now guys or Diane. Kara. This is all they are back to square one. For all intents and purposes. There icu beds many of them are empty because they're in the midst of a nursing shortage so even if they wanted to bring in more patients to this particular facility. Or any of the three other locations they have here in Louisiana. They can't do it. Because they don't have the nursing staff so you've got a very. A perfect storm if you will once again with a pandemic. That started a year and a half ago and it is once again rearing its ugly head here for people in Louisiana. And across so many parts of this country. Area to think that this is where things are a year and a half later and Marcus I know Louisiana governor John Bell of birds. Spoke today about the recent surge in cases. Listen for a second to what he had to say. Forcible not the reason for the search and cope with Kasich is because we didn't take full advantage of the time that we had to get enough for a population. Fully vaccinated. Currently word about 37 point 1%. That's nowhere near enough and then on top of of that. We have that delta area 37 point 1%. Of our total state population is fully. Vaccinated it's about forty to 43%. Have had one shot. The good news is we sit here today is about 82% of those people who are 65 and over at least one shot. Now Marcus Louisiana was also hit hard early on in this pandemic so. Where the governor saying it's low vaccination rates and it's a delta variant that's contributing to surge. So what are they doing to try to stop this and turn it around. Welcome Diana basically they're trying to get the word out to people are remind them Powell how important how critical. It is for everyone to get vaccinated that. Yes you could get vaccinated we've seen this you could get vaccinated and still get sick but the differences. And this is one of the things the nurse is one of us to get out. Is that if you do get sick. The symptoms aren't nearly as bad you have you have a fighting chance. But the reverse the opposite. It is true if you don't get vaccinated you could very well end up in the icu and and one nurse told me that you know she's heard a lot of people say that. I didn't get vaccinated before this because that was skeptical or whatever the reason was but when I get out of here. I'm gonna get the shot up but she said it's not it's not that's not the question as not a question of when I get out that it's a question of if you actually leave the icu she said that once you are in the icu. The odds. Are more often than not stacked against you so what are they doing they're trying to get the word out anybody who was being treated here at this facility. Or any other one across the region they are encouraging them to tell their family members who have not been vaccinated. To get vaccinated and that's really all they can do right at this point Diane is try to get the word out and as often as they can remind people that this is real. But while it is real. You do have a fighting chance they say. Through this vaccine and so they hope to shift the tide and save more lives. Ryan ABC's Marcus Moore in Shreveport Louisiana Marcus and I will have a lot more from inside that hospital later tonight. And we look forward to seeing that report thank you.

