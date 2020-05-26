Transcript for Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a lead candidate for COVID-19

Welcome back. Governments across the world try to contain covid, the race for a vaccine is on. Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson announcing a lead vaccine candidate for covid-19. One of many vaccine candidates already in testing phases. The world health organization has said that there's over 100 vaccine candidates and at least 8 in human trials. Here to talk about this road to the vaccine is principal scientist for Johnson & Johnson. Erica Voss. Welcome, thanks for being with us all the way from the Netherlands. Walk us through what a typical day looks like for you. Thanks for having me on the show, Amy. We've been working extremely hard since January, since the sequence of the virus has been published. I start my day with having breakfast with my kids. As my husband is leaving for the hospital early in the morning. I meet every day with my team. We discuss what needs to be done. Any updates from the day before. We have a lot of logistics to discuss as well, because we also have to keep the social distancing, we only have two people maximum in one laboratory as soon as people have a cough or a dripping nose they have to stay home and activities have to be taken over by our colleagues. We work very closely with those in the discovery organization the pre-clinical team. And we also started close together with the rest of the organization that's really producing the vaccine for clinical trials and is already preparing for production of large amounts of vaccine for distribution and for emergency use. Wow, it's remarkable to hear how you start your day off as a mom. You've got the world you've got the world watching to see what you can do to save the rest of us, how much pressure do you and your team feel to come up with this vaccine and to get it right? That's not that pressure, we really feel like doing our jobs, we feel like we're doing our job, it's way more busy than normally, we're trying to do the job the best way we can. I'll put the pressure on you, do you have a time line when this vaccine could become available for the entire world? Yes, it's difficult to say to set time lines. We're preparing for phase one studies. So that means healthy people being injected with the vaccine. Extensively to test safety and also immunogency and that's been scheduled now for September at the latest. And after that, we have to test in phase two and phase three studies to see whether the vaccine actually works. Now, we've heard from a lot of experts who say, 12-month to 18-month time line that we've heard from other people, for getting a vaccine is way too optimistic, what do you think about that time line? That's really difficult to say, we're really dependent on the regulatory agencies. We do a proposal to regulatory agencies, they come back and we have a discussion what the best way is to go forward, so also for phase three trials, it's very complicated. You don't know where the trial, what country still has the virus going around. It's very difficult to say exactly about a time line. That makes a lot of sense. You're so busy. So we really appreciate your time. Talking with us today. Rinke Vos, thank you. Thank you.

