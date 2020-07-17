Transcript for Keeping faith alive during this time of uncertainty

so important to keep faith alive during this time of uncertainty. Here today to share words of wisdom is former NFL defensive back, and now lead pastor of rock church in San Diego, miles Mcpherson. You're the pastor of one of the largest congregations in California, so how do you teach others to keep the faith when these are such turbulent times? Thanks, Amy, for having me. The most important thing now while everybody's suffering is for the church rise up and be having church on Sunday the building is only part of the solution, it's like going to the football game and seeing people go in huddle and call the play, no one goes to see the huddle, they want to see what you're going to do when you break out the huddle. We're out of the sanctuary and we have to go into the community and serve. We've been serving the community, we've served thousands of meals to the hospitals and first responders. So we have to be the church right now. I love that. You don't go to church. You be the church during these times. I love that. Your late father was an undercover police officer, you son currently a detective for the Los Angeles police department. What has been it like for both of you recently? My dad was a New York City police officer for 30 years, and he would tell you that -- he would be happy to see this reform happening all throughout the country and all sectors of society for racism because we dealt with that all our lives. Take a police officer as an individual, it's very dangerous when you stereotype any group of people whether because of their ethnicity or occupation. He was a cop but he also arrested cops as part of his job. And so cops are human, like everybody else. There are a lot of great cops and there are some bad cops. So reform is necessary but we don't want to categorize and stereotype them all as being bad. I know you wrote a book called the third option, tackling racism head-on. So what kind of solution does your book offer to help bridge this racial divide that this nation is now confronting in a big way? You know, we live in an us versus them culture. You've always given one or two options -- for or against the police. For or against black lives. Republican or Democrat. You see so much division. And once you pick one side, you immediately become the enemy of the other side. In this cancel culture, if you say one thing wrong, everyone cancels you out, "The third option," which is the book is about, we all have similarities than differences. We all like our sleep, we all like our food and we all love our families. The book gives people tools on how to build bridges with people based on what we have in common. A book for every. A book we need so much right now in the world. Lastly, what message do you want to leave our viewers? As we head into the weekend. How about one more? I would say love your neighbor. There was a guy in the woods hunting and he saw this monster that was coming at him, and the monster kept going behind a tree and the next thing you know the monster was standing right next to him and he realized it was his brother. We have to stop labeling people as our monsters. When we have to realize we're all brothers and sisters. When you see I and you look different, we see color -- we have to realize that we're more similar than different. If we can label everyone my neighbor, when you label someone as your brother, your sister, you'll treat them better. What a perfect way to end our conversation. Thank you so much. Pastor miles Mcpherson. We all needed to hear that. Thank you, neighbor. God bless you, neighbor. Up next right here when we come back -- making the most of

