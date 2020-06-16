Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: June 16, 2020

Here are some of the major developments for keeping an eye on at least 20001141000. Confirmed cases of Coke in nineteen here in the US. With more than 1161000. Deaths. With at least 576000. Americans now on the men. Quickly now it's ABC chief medical correspondent doctor Jan ashen and doctor Jan. We know so many people are desperate to get back to work out but with coded nineteen rates climbing at least 21 states. Workers many of them are understandably concerned what do we know about Kobe nineteen. And workplace safety well not that much time there's an important perspective that I just read in new England journal of medicine by a doctor mark Lyra Sheldon really got my attention because. We still haven't put a lot of these pieces together but here's what we know so far. First of all the term essential workers. They've really have not received much formal guidance on the state level about how to protect themselves when they are at work. There's limited CDC deed up on work related risks and we do know based on other published yet. Health care workers representing at least 11%. Of reported Colby cases. Very high rates in people who work in trans aid grocery corrections operations. And women and minorities disproportionately. Represented in these jobs and it's a major issue and we noted people benefit from discussions. That help them. Assess what their workplace risks may be. What's the best way to do that have those conversation well and that's the thing is right now they're all these theories about who people should be having them with their employer their physician. I think a leading theories rate now you have to stratified people feast on their individual risk. As an individual so do they have diabetes do they haven't obesity or another chronic medical conditions. You also need to stratified and based on what they do at work are they a hospital worker transit worker. On the other worker at high risk for contact with the public or with people with covad nineteen and you also of course have to include age. And ethnic background on this than the truth is just a lot of people are going to be quickly returning to work without any real former and formal. Guidelines in place a what do we still need to learn well people are figuring this out literally in real time as it's happening I think the things we don't yet know is what is the C fist. Planned to for work re entry. We don't know yet if legislation will evolve eventually to help address these issues and then financial component we don't know how people who were considered. High risk of work that may have to stay home for some time. Can be financially protected so there is a lot to work out pardon upon our right doctor Jan thank you very much.

