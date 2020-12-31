Los Angeles health official: ‘What we do need is help’

More
Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, discusses the new coronavirus variant, California’s hospital shortages and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
6:55 | 12/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Los Angeles health official: ‘What we do need is help’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:55","description":"Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, discusses the new coronavirus variant, California’s hospital shortages and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"74980904","title":"Los Angeles health official: ‘What we do need is help’","url":"/Health/video/los-angeles-health-official-74980904"}