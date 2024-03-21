Man receives world's 1st pig kidney transplant

Richard Slayman, a 62-year-old man living with end-stage kidney disease, received the pig’s kidney after a four-hour surgery.

March 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live