Transcript for Medical staff in protective suits sing "Happy Birthday" to Italian patient

Yeah yeah. Who wouldn't be. Or. And Marines. Title. I. It'd. Her we have a for a almost belong or don't well. Eight they're a little local. It but it doesn't are equivalent all the reviews. Not. Don't. It doesn't have a you know if Florida Gulf Coast with him. Well. I thought the what. It's. West culpability. Yeah you all the is on them positive thank you I don't remember him he almost. They've. 800. I'm that I got political. These artists. And that's where we are going. Or we'll.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.