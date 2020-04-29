Transcript for The mental health stigma in African American communities affected by COVID-19

The corona virus pandemic has not only taken a troll on our physical and financial well being. But it's had a huge impact on our mental health and in minority communities for covet nineteen has hit the hardest. There is a longstanding taboo around mental illness concerns so in light of this. Actor Taraji. Here's what she had to see on the issue to ABC's Lindsey Davis. Only unless my are always on the B. So sorry. That this Yuma. I'm rounding out the African community in Vietnam the camera. And I if you're little red base. Convert I'll haul no worry out. Aaron or being out of your second monopolies and Aaron. So I think he's a good time but right. Although well the response aren't we. Need to sign that isn't all work does it. It's not us. But in African American culture there seems to be this tradition of kind keeping your palms here's a self by eating through being tough monopolies and out on front street. So what do you think it is about the black experience in America that makes this idea of therapies such a unique challenge. I think it's about finding that does little bright they or someone who understands. Your background where you kind problem. I want. Is more. I don't know all right now we have sandy operas are women. It. Is plus or more minutes and eat out. Being horrible. Our thanks to Lindsay and two raji and here to give us more insight on the mental health stigma and African American communities. Is associate professor of psychiatry at duke university and author. A black man in a white coat doctor Damon Tweety doctor David thanks for being with us you just heard what Taraji. Black men. What why do you think that that's been such a tough. Area fourth backed group to seek therapy. I think it's a couple things if you think about some of the history. Of African Americans and as these narratives also ground. And a welcoming diversity in a pressing through. These things family and community if you contrast that we're. Communal health narrative or who we think about is largely YE. Aunts year old. When individuals groups and also children's morals are wealthy sort of tells these seasons he enters this kind of a clash container. But I did like Chris of going to a stranger. Center around the often wait senators and easy to see auto proposed its talons. Sharon you know and we went about it to be mailed it does superimpose the idea that there's a broader sort of about masculinity and being tough demanding any and we. And so we asked its William F Americans receive it is reasonable that the original side and they're just hoping that the males and black beans and it. This story it will. Other kind is scared of him seemed paltry. The and it's especially unfortunate during these times because we know black men are among those hit the hardest from corona virus. And the economic repercussions of this pandemic so talk about why their mental health is more important than ever before. Well yeah I mean I think the first things and think about is that when receives his ultimate hope we often does he does two separate things that's one of the problems that we. Continue to do an open medicine and also bro it's society fiscal health certainly impacts mill hill. N buys Byrd's mill is. Members expected earnings are also impact if is open. So you knew the nerdy. And as you said I'm glad you often bearing the brunt of this. Parsons president. Early it is just a news presenting the Washington knows about of our own homes out of pitchers in Maryland talking about the disparities. Beer so Israelis missiles also Rick result. Spoke of the two things are superiors fire is well known well so is really important to tens of both in this. And self awareness isn't something that most of us possess that most times a how do you know. If your mental health is in jeopardy what are some signs you should look out for. Yeah I mean there are many things so I mean. Change seasons Smith in seems to sleep patterns eating patterns. More durable with strong people you're close to. Court earlier in the meaning adding quote. As you mention were often ask where's. It involves listening to those we're close and I mean people but I see the wife whether. Since her husband her rose Noah united yourself and CDs usually comes up someone about something pens and also because he owns a losing to those around. And know that you're not alone in this doctor Damon Tweety thank you so much for being with us today really important conversation. Yes thank you so much.

