Transcript for Miami-Dade County is seeing record number of new coronavirus cases

lot of people saying it isn't enough. Thank you, erielle. I want to turn to south Miami Dade county seeing record numbers of new coronavirus cases. Here to talk about his city the mayor of Miami Francis Suarez. Mr. Mayor, good to see you. How bad is it? It's been pretty bad. Yesterday we had a record number of 2,300 new cases. That's information I just got about an hour ago. To put that number in context in late March when we issued the stay at home it was 533 cases. It's almost five times greater than then. Our hospitalizations are up. Our icu capacity is down. We're managing it by closing beaches for the July 4th weekend. We're limiting the sale of food to midnight to keep people from congregating late at night. We've implemented a mask in public rule with fines associated. We're going to be closing businesses for a period of time that don't comply with the rule. 10 days for the first occurrence, 15 and 30. Mr. Mayor, 2,300 new cases. Those are stunning numbers. You're saying when you issued the stay at home order you were 533 in a day. What do you now attribute this surge you're seeing to? Is it people getting out? Opening too quickly? Not opening the right way? What do you attribute that type of spike? I think it's people's behavior. Look at what's happening nationally. You just said on the program we added 4.5 million new jobs. So there seems to be a correlation with opening and with the fact that more people are out there. They're working. They're associating. They're socializing. New cases. We had a record number of cases. You have a tremendous amount of reduction in unemployment, but you also have a record number of new cases. There definitely seems to be a correlation between behavior and new cases. What's your level of confidence that people are going to behave? It's a holiday weekend. People want to get out. They want to have a good time. You're targeting some of these new measures, specifically restaurants and bars. The restaurants and bars might have people come in, but people have personal responsibility as well. What's your level of confidence that people will act right? We're hoping people just listen to us and understand that our guidance is driven by the medical professionals, by the epidemiologists and the physicians we talk to every day and we're talking to at this very moment. Mr. Mayor, hope and fingers crossed. I don't know that's going to be enough to get us through a pandemic. Like you said, there's a lot of personal responsibility that a lot of people need to take. No matter what enforcement measures you put in place. Mr. Mayor, we're rooting for good luck in Miami. We'll talk to you again. Thank you guys. A whole lot more ahead on

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.