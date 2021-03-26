Transcript for The miraculous recovery of critical COVID-19 patients

You know it was some pretty dark days are true they coating on the family preening cleaning and preparing plans for funeral I just kept thinking please god. Let and they threw this out. And Indonesia lost. On the ice Max and earned my how do you ask me you're all. An outlet. I. Finally fiscal and it's gonna tell my boss or is this just to Chesko the man you know. The days I was actually quarantine at hand now as having to sit around and myself as nimble or. Want to go back to work out and actually began carrying really really. Answer ask a eager was re eight. Next morning I woke up and asked snowman. And an evening and I couldn't carry even kitchen brand. Mecca to the hospital my last go beyond splashing him dying you know early in Lebanon and certainly going to be like you know going there they get what strong anti. All. Larceny measly has listed irony and. It is. Asked. Doctor Graham. Acting lately sound out in the hospital. Or an analyst pat and I remember him partly. I don't. Her charm use Jersey responded and is very it asking. Remarkably committed almost. Almost right away. He does RD unconscious when he got a nice here I think that they had and debated him when he was still on the floor at. I real as possible and he was that's something that we see a lot of patience especially when they get down that road passcodes it. We have on a ventilator for awhile no longer every minute later the higher chances of something else happening Roxy numbers just sort of moment. Very very little Belarus when I have to call it family hasn't come by because I was not sure issues and anything wrong. I think that analysts were accused not gonna make. Goalie before that there is a time we had about. It's all crashing same time it is a small hospital. Yours is at work. And so to have that he won't go down hall and why it's just overwhelming. Unfortunately a lot of work said everyone doesn't imminent medical fields and is stated. The downsides. Stories. But this case her. Gives a second third fourth breath to keep on going. There was very emotional thing here are the voice of someone who you've been beaten era. So we went debt outlook Democrat heads then. Any start Ellen meander around and I eat what I'll. Remember net. And missed Thanksgiving and Christmas. Or birthday my dad's birthday movement as phenom. I missed a lot of things and I knew none Imus. We wondered what happened in her case that have made a difference. I actually don't know. Anybody until you exactly if there was anything in her case in her care though us. Completely unique because everything that she god. And that we could give it to her we've. Done him any other case. And so to get to see those miracles happen and talk to those people. It just gives us so much more to track that what we're doing work and it is working. Yeah.

