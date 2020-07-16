Transcript for Mother survives COVID-19, wakes up from a coma to newborn baby

series highlighting the battles of covid survivors. The pregnant young mom facing difficult news in the midst of a pandemic and giving birth in a coma. How she made it through. My name is Rosia. I live in New Hampshire. I'm a covid-19 survivor. Prior to the pandemic, my life used to be way different. I was a full timer in college. I was expecting a baby. I always wanted to just be outside every day. Now it's not the same. After I got pregnant with my baby now, I started feeling different symptoms that I wasn't feeling with Julian. I thought they were normal. I started realizing that my symptoms were not normal. I started to feel a very bad pain in my back. I noticed my son Julian was I was like something must be going on. I decided to go into the emergency room because I noticed that the pain that I was feeling wasn't normal. Every time I would cough I would literally fall to the ground from the pain that I had. When I found out I had the covid, I was very nervous. I was already 26 weeks pregnant. I was mostly worried because of my son. I didn't want anything bad to happen to him. I probably can take it, but he's only four months now. So he's probably not going to be able to have a chance of living. When I arrived at the other hospital they had transferred me to, they asked me a couple questions. They asked me anything had happened to me, who do I want to be in charge of my son and my daughter and if I had to choose between my life or my baby's life, who would I choose? When I heard the doctors asking me that, I panicked. I don't even know if I'll make it out of here. Or my baby. I was in a coma for three weeks. As soon as I woke up, the doctors didn't really expect me to wake up. They told me my family recovered from covid-19 and I just felt thankful for everything. On the day that I got discharged, that's when I was able to see Victoria. I was super excited and thankful. Someone so small and so sick could make it and here she is and I'm very thankful for everything. Wow, what a story. We are so happy Rosia is doing well, as his her entire family as well.

