On the nose: Perfumers helps COVID patients recover sense of smell

ABC News’ Ines De La Cuetara on how skilled Parisian perfumers use their noses to help COVID patients smell the roses again.
4:29 | 04/22/21

On the nose: Perfumers helps COVID patients recover sense of smell

