By the Numbers: How the ‘energy capital of the world’ lost power

More
How Texas’ unique power grid has failed millions of its residents.
1:13 | 02/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: How the ‘energy capital of the world’ lost power

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:13","description":"How Texas’ unique power grid has failed millions of its residents.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"75960183","title":"By the Numbers: How the ‘energy capital of the world’ lost power","url":"/Health/video/numbers-energy-capital-world-lost-power-75960183"}