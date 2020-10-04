Transcript for NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces negative number of ICU admissions in the state

Let's give you an update on where we are. Two. Use an overused term we are cautiously optimistic that we are slowing the infection rate that's what the numbers. Data suggests to us. Change in total hospitalizations. Is down. Not relative to yesterday but when it's averaged three day average on the hospitalizations. You see a dramatic decline in those numbers and that's. Obviously very good news change in icu admissions is actually a negative number for the first time since we. Started this intense journey. That means there are fewer people. In the intensive care units statewide. Then they wore. And again that's the first time we've seen. A negative number so that's good for three day average of that is is down. Changing into patience is. Little tick higher than it's been in the past few days but it's still all program. The three B averages also. Down the bid news is. We continue to lose a tremendous number. Lives and endure great pain as a state. 700 and certain step in lives lost. I understand intellectually. Why it's happening. It doesn't make it any easier. To accept. What's happening is the number of people came in two weeks ago when we have those very high hospitalization rates. He that you get treated and get better and get this charged or reduced pain. Hospital and probably wind up on a ventilator and the longer you're an event the later. That he less likely you'll come off the ventilator and that's what's happening now. These lives lost a people who came in at that height. Hospitalization period. And we're losing them. The numbers. Is lower. Than yesterday with those who can take. Solace in that track. As someone searches for solace. In all of this grief. The the leveling off. The number of lives lost is. Somewhat hopeful sign. The number of total lives lost 7844. Four people just to put this in perspective. I lived through 9/11 as many New Yorkers did. War of somewhat advanced stage. And I believe Nauru Evan was the worst. Situation that I was going to deal with in my lifetime. The to put in perspective 2753. People. Lost their lives on nine elevenths worked 7844. So. In terms of lives lost that this situation. Should exceed. 90 is still. Beyond. My capacity to fully appreciate the truth. We've been watching a spread to be suburban communities around New York City NASA suffered. Westchester Rockland. That seems to have stabilized we have a couple of hot spots in Suffolk County that we're watching. But overall. We've been. Very aggressive. In the suburban communities. In jumping on those hot spots and the percentage of growth in upstate new York and these suburban errors are in New York City has basically been stabilized and flat so that's good news to. So or rural New York is flattening the curve. And we have to flatten her. Because. When they show us the projection models. I'll walk to statisticians projected. To curb would do. We have no capacity. To meet. Those projections and other words. Columbia University who was projecting the highest caseload. Said we needed 136000. Hospital beds in New York City when we start. Whose it was just several weeks ago. 136000. Hospital that's in New York City we only have. About 33 to 36000. Hospital beds in New York's it. Seoul. That was obviously. Distressing to say the least. McKinsey had projected we would need 1101000. Hospital beds. They had a second scenario which they considered them moderate scenario which was 55000. Hospital beds statewide. And again. We didn't have that capacity even on the moderate scenario. The gates funded each him me. Suggested we needed 73000. Vets we didn't have that either so none of these projections. Were. In any way. Comforting to us the actual curve. Is much much lower than any of them project. And what what's the variance how do you come up with an actual curve that is so much different. Then what those experts. Predicted. First and fairness that the experts nobody has been here before know but. So everyone is trying to figured out the best they can. There is known models to track against. Second the big variable was what policies you put in place and a bigger variable was does anybody listening to the policies you put in place right. I'm governor of the State of New York via you can announce a policy that doesn't mean anyone is going to follow. You can announce a policy we're going to close Arnold businesses everybody must stay home. And if people don't follow it or they don't take it seriously or they believe you're being part premature war or you're being political they wouldn't follow. And I'm what do we do. What were you rest nineteen million people would take you nineteen million people so the big variable was. What policies you put in place and the bigger variable. Does anybody care and does anyone follow. And all of these social distancing stay at home nobody is ever done this before so. This statisticians had to come up with a premise on how many would comply. And we've actually exceeded that. Bot we have to keep doing it you know. People tend to think what this is it natural trajectory. Of the disease there is no match world trajectory. The trajectory is the trajectory that we Kariya eight by our actions. The natural trajectory. Would see that we continue to go up. It would continue to go up and up and up until you've developed herd immunity what you would see. Many many more infections so. We did that we are due wing that and that's why we have to stay the course.

