Transcript for NYPD gives special send-off to out-of-state physicians, nurses

So many heroic health workers answered New York's call for help us the virus was quickly spreading across the state with their help the curve is flattening. And some nurses are now heading home but not before special goodbye courtesy of the NYPD. Eyewitness News reporter Candice McAllen is live in the town. This wonderful she. Again it's an emotional disease either doctors and nurses are coming from all over the country they let their family members behind. Me or do this right and today they had a goal and an appreciation this sendoff from the NYPD take a look at this video. Members of the NYPD lining up outside the park central hotel on seventh avenue to run for the medical or nursing homes in. From her around the country many of them arriving weeks ago and it's been a hard work. They've been working at area. Throughout this city today but unless you were heading. They got a police escort to their hospitals. One nursing Marlene telling me that he is headed back. Have to quarantines like to get there we'll spend that time trying to process the emotional moments he experienced here. Unfortunately we seen a lot of passing away. There's been an honor to be there with them unfortunately the families in the patients can be here. Unfortunately I'm very long but we've been there for him and to hold their hand at the very last minute. Any there's just got emotional talking about what they've experiences they many exactly one nurse who came every little. Ohio leaving behind her eight month old baby Jesus she is anxious to get back and they give him a massive.

