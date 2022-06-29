Omicron subvariant BA.5 causing uptick in COVID cases in US

ABC News medical contributor Dr. John Brownstein discusses the latest in the fight against the pandemic as the San Diego Unified School District reinstates its indoor mask mandate.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live