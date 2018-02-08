What is Parkinson's disease?

More
The brain disorder occurs when nerves are weakened over time, affecting movement.
0:58 | 08/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What is Parkinson's disease?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56992038,"title":"What is Parkinson's disease?","duration":"0:58","description":"The brain disorder occurs when nerves are weakened over time, affecting movement.","url":"/Health/video/parkinsons-disease-56992038","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.