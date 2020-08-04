Transcript for Police arrest father at park over alleged coronavirus social distancing concerns

Pregnant police are currently arresting a dad. On Sunday and at the park with my wife with my daughter please people not near anybody else. The next closest person east fifteenth do it for me and my daughter. 430 optional. It was three officers future is yours. Expand other telling my wife the park is closed we have to. Here in complete isolation. In a park about I don't know. 3040 acres. But apparently that is not allowed. And it took the stand and told outlook. This is an open space it's perfectly I would. Com you know it you telling me to leave is a violation my constitutional rights. Not leading you can if union citation that's yet to do. Days then proceeded to make a threat against me sane. If you don't get with your identification if you don't get yourself we're gonna put you in handcuffs and you're six year old daughter. Doctors put me you know they got into the patrol car and electricity annexed it. Leading a patrol car. To take the handcuffs off. So I was released free to go no citations issued. Com. No apologies issued. And. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.