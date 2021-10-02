Transcript for Poll: 71% of Americans willing to get COVID-19 vaccine

Let's bring an infectious disease specialist in ABC news medical contributor doctor Todd Allen. Doctor at a Eller and good morning you know we just signing in each piece new virus mutations in the UK similar to those identified in South Africa. What does this mean and how worried should we be. Good morning Diane I mean this is concerning I. I want to tell people the signature mutations called for 84 K and part despite approaching at least where shape shift. Up despite you know what's a better ability to actually enter the bar. Enter the cells hijacked the cells and that leads to more contagious virus and any other point of if you actually and he comes stealth. So we can be our immune systems more so. Obviously is concerned but here's the good news the good news is so far off the vaccine trials have shown that. Indeed decreased the risk of severe disease. Irrespective what we are you are in the world so. These these mutations may make you more likely for us to get infected but hopefully less likely to severe disease and that's critical. Now they're also no reports that these new variants could maybe re infect people already had co lead we're also learning. At least one of these new strains is selling some vaccine resistance. It feels this virus is always one step ahead of us so what's the ultimate solution. You're absolutely right I mean completely re infection at any time the virus can evade our immune system war. We have to be concerned about reintroduction and we saw with one of the trials and soap opera that there didn't seem to be increasing amount of re infection but again I want to go back to look for our. Debt we have to emphasize is more important than ever to get vaccinated so we can drive down the amount of virus right and the indictment driving down you might evolve. I'm not a virus weird decreasing. The mutation in the viral evolution. So that's critical and again maybe we'll see more re infections but we'll see less severe cases less hospitalizations. Less deaths. And a new Gallup poll says at 71% of Americans are willing. To get a vaccination what do you make of that number are you happy with bitter were you hoping to see something higher. Diane I was. Obviously hoping to see something hired means above 30% of us are still won't take the vaccine some of that is vaccine hesitancy. Press Gainey asserting it recently showed that some of the risk factors for vaccine hesitancy. Our I'm being a woman more than a man. Being younger as opposed to older. And black race more than white or Asian so it's very important that we get. And he didn't answer the questions of why people are asking hesitant. I want to give you personal anecdote yesterday I was talking toward her swing knew was acting president and I central you don't want to do is can you tell me why I wanna the vaccine seemed so safe and effective I want you to get it tell me what you're thinking about what she was more opposed to things the side effects adopted the second goes. And she is worried that she might have to take time off that she need not get paid for. And also the fact that. There's no weekend vaccination. In our system so deep we can understand why people are vexing hesitant then we need yields and increase uptake remember just like telling people it's very safe and very attractive that need not be answering the questions of some people were vexing hesitant. Tech attack Tyler and always great to have you thank you. Take care grant you tell.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.