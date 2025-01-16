What to know about 'quad-demic' of flu, norovirus, COVID and RSV in US

Four viruses are currently circulating in the United States, together earning the name "quad-demic."

January 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live