Transcript for Recent study examines link between alcohol-related laws and drunk driving deaths

Drinking and driving is a lethal combination everywhere but the law is about drunk driving vary from state to state. Some seem to focus more on reducing excessive drinking some on preventing drunk driving. In a recent study from the journal of the American Medical Association state policies on alcohol from 1999. To 2014. Or compare to drunk driving deaths from 2002 to 115. Experts ranked alcohol policies from strictest to less strict calling it the alcohol policy scale score or EPS. Of the 500000. Adult car crash deaths during that time span. About 35%. Were due to alcohol turns out the more restrictive the state policy on alcohol though fewer car accident deaths due to alcohol in fact. A 10% increase in the AP escort was associated with Big Ten percent reduction. In alcohol related fatalities. This data did not take into account city or federal level loss but it seems that the top of the laws the safe for you are on the road oh my god. You'll be the safest. If everyone remembers not to drink and drive with this medical minute I'm Stephanie Thomas ABC it's.

