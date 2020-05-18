-
Now Playing: This front-line nurse documented life during coronavirus in the emergency room
-
Now Playing: These 18-year-old twins were accepted to 38 colleges in hopes of becoming nurses
-
Now Playing: These students just had all their college loans paid off
-
Now Playing: The new normal: Who’s hiring during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: National Emergency Medical Services Week: Honoring front-line first responders
-
Now Playing: Educators scramble for creative ways to keep students engaged during pandemic
-
Now Playing: Keke learns how to switch up her quaHAIRtine game
-
Now Playing: ABC News correspondent Kaylee Hartung meets plasma recipient in emotional meeting
-
Now Playing: Little league team practices from a ‘distance’ and sends message to stay home
-
Now Playing: Angela Kinsey and Josh Snyder’s no-bake peanut butter pretzel bars
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ collaborates with Instagram’s ‘GUIDES’
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Small Business Deals of the Day from Stephen Joseph Gifts and RELISH
-
Now Playing: Etsy is America's new 'breadbasket'
-
Now Playing: New bike gadgets for Bicycle Safety Month
-
Now Playing: This eco-friendly toothpaste comes in a tablet
-
Now Playing: Is it a good time to buy a house?
-
Now Playing: Two dads adopt 17-year-old over Zoom as 80 loved ones look on
-
Now Playing: Family finally able to adopt daughter after months of delays