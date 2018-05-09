Salmonella outbreak linked to popular cereal

"Do not eat or sell any Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal," the CDC warns as it investigates a multi-state outbreak.
0:33 | 09/05/18

Transcript for Salmonella outbreak linked to popular cereal

