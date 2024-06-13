SCOTUS unanimously strikes down legal challenge to abortion drug

The case threatened to restrict Mifepristone, a widely used abortion pill. Our panel reacts to the ruling and discusses what this might mean in the future.

June 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live