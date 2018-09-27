Too much screen time, too little sleep linked to child development problems: Study

More
The average American child spends 3.6 hours staring at a computer, television, tablet, or smartphone daily according to a new study published yesterday in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.
1:05 | 09/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Too much screen time, too little sleep linked to child development problems: Study

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58135179,"title":"Too much screen time, too little sleep linked to child development problems: Study","duration":"1:05","description":"The average American child spends 3.6 hours staring at a computer, television, tablet, or smartphone daily according to a new study published yesterday in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.","url":"/Health/video/screen-time-sleep-linked-child-development-problems-study-58135179","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.