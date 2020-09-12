Transcript for Spotlight on UK’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout

The UK started rolling out its first doses the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday and tomorrow. An esteemed panel will meet to pave the way for approval of Pfizer's vaccine here in the US the data released so far shows. It's been remarkably effective but a White House report shows. That vaccines are likely won't slow the spread significantly. In the US. Until the spring after at least a hundred million Americans are immunized. And this morning they are some concerning news out of the UK about possible allergic reaction to the vaccine. Foreign correspondent Maggie Willie joins me now from London and Maggie and just curious what do we know about these reactions. Pave the idea this is deathly some concerning news another allergic reactions we noted that these two reactions were alarming enough to regulators here in the UK are now warning that anyone with a history of severe allergic reactions. Should not be getting this Pfizer vaccine at least for right now people while they're still investigating so element more about those two cases in other words and they just workers that got vaccinated yesterday via allergic reactions happen pretty much right away after they got the shot but they were able to be treated and the good news here Eva she added that both of them seem to be doing okay right now after that treatment she found it interesting also is that both of those workers said to have a history. Of severe allergic reaction so and that is where the concern really applies. But even another point that we wouldn't want to drive home is that while this is concerning while they're taking it seriously how regulators also stressed that this isn't totally something that they weren't prepared for that allergic reactions can often be comment when a new vaccine is rolled out despite the fact we didn't see any of this in the massive trial around that happened over the past few months so while descending a major concern they're taking it seriously they are investigating it they do hope that after the investigation. At some point in the future people. With a history of severe other two reactions will still be able to get this vaccine. I'm Maggie willing out of that CS as a huge logistical challenge how is the UK getting the vaccine out to the people who actually need it. Today -- even this is crucial right now not only here in the UK but really globally in the UK is calling this the biggest vaccination role in the history of this country so we saw sort of the first -- happening on Tuesday a few thousand people we believe -- vaccinated on Tuesday they hoped a roll out that very quickly did tens of millions over the course of the next few months this is a huge huge and roll out but again that the challenges the logistics are really massive so we know as the numbers increase they're going to do things like build a mass vaccination centers as some that are being built from scratch others where their repurchasing things like soccer stadiums here throughout the UK and these places of the biggest problem is not going to be so much having the doses but having the staffing available so other taxing retired people the medical profession had to come back to work they're asking health aid workers to get -- -- looking for volunteers this is really sort of a moment of pride for the country to come together to try to vaccinated -- many people as possible. But learning also look out for Eva is not a little logistics of this but also in new concerned people are seeing the security around it this is something that has been of the utmost concern often or not even told winner aware of the vaccines are arriving a lot of this has to do with the fact that these vaccines are worth a lot of money they're worth a lot of that effort for the future of this country and around the world to something else look out for his -- just six of in the vaccine to people but also would logistics of keeping it safe and secure Eva. And making sure there are these huge long lines of people trying to get them. Maggie ruling in London thank you so much ice that has seen.

