Transcript for New study shows actual force backpacks put on your spine

A recent computer simulation done by the doctors at the New York spine surgery and rehabilitation center looked at the actual force that a backpack books on the spine. They found it every one pound and a backpack equals seven pounds of force on the streets Klein. For someone who slumped forward each pound is equal to almost twelve pounds of force on the spine. So your teenager who's caring five pound backpack is actually caring about 35 pounds on their back. To avoid the Wear and tear on your joints and muscles here's an easy things to do instead. Echoing what you need used ebooks where both straps of the backpack. Proper posture is key here is above your shoulders shoulders back remember that one book equals seven books on your spine. With this medical minute I'm Sherry Preston ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.