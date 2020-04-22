Timeline: Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic

More
The president's response to COVID-19 has been criticized since the first cases began appearing in the United States in late January. Here’s a look at how his response has evolved since then.
3:30 | 04/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Timeline: Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:30","description":"The president's response to COVID-19 has been criticized since the first cases began appearing in the United States in late January. Here’s a look at how his response has evolved since then.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"70277602","title":"Timeline: Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic","url":"/Health/video/timeline-trumps-response-coronavirus-pandemic-70277602"}