Transcript for Trump says houses of worship to be declared 'essential'

At my direction. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Is issuing guidance for communities of faith. Alana thank doctor Redfield and the CDC for their work on this matter. And all the other work they've been doing over the past what now seems like a long period of time. Today I'm. Identifying houses of worship. Churches civic. And mosques. As essential places that provide essential. Services. Some governors have deemed a liquor stores and abortion clinics is essential. But it left act churches and other houses of worship star right. Some correctly this injustice and calling. Houses of worship essential. I call upon governors to allow our churches and places of worship to open right now. If there's any question they gonna have to call me but they're not going to be successful in that call. These are places that hold our society together and keep our people are united. The people are demanding to go to church and synagogue. But of that mosque. Many millions of Americans. Embrace worship as an essential part of life. The ministers pastors rabbis a amounts. And other faith leaders will make sure that the air congregations are safe. As they gather and pray. I know them well. They love their congregations. They let their people they don't want anything bad to happen to them or to anybody else. The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places. Of faith who opened. Right now. For this weekend. If they don't do it I will override the governor's. In America we need more prayer. Not less. Thank you very much thank you.

