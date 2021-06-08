Transcript for United Airlines joins list of companies requiring worker vaccinations

Airlines announcing today ill or acquire all its US based employees to get vaccinated. It's the first major US carrier to actually mandate vaccines for all employees. Austrian ABC news medical contributor and chief innovation officer at Boston Children's Hospital doctor John Brownstein for more good morning John. Good morning do you share. Well united is joining now this growing list of companies that have said they will require employees to be vaccinated including FaceBook Wal-Mart and over so overall. What do you make of this strategy. You know I. I mean favorite this really reflects the state of the pandemic every now you know we went from try to remove barriers to getting people lacks an inch to not just making it harder for people to get back to their normal life if they don't choose to get this back change the reality is we did hit a walk backstage yards and some uptick we're in states currency surged by ash the series of characters incentives didn't really work and so now we're seeing these X -- push this idea that you know. That people who decide not get back stable attention to -- regular testing social distancing masking don't make it much more challenging revenge in the workplace and we know that this vaccine is our single best tool to getting out of the pandemic and so you know yes you're you know creating financial sense as the war but now it's. But fear fear of losing how did you get tested losing your job losing money if you get sick or missing out on social Benson's coach while this isn't a mandate clearly you can has. Oh vaccination. It's really emphasizes the importance of SE working environment and and really emphasizing how cornerbacks and I know in our health system we're starting today to push the vaccine and that's a critical weapon for us to effectively teach care are patients. You know you talk about the fear and as a parent. The one thing that I'm hearing now is my children. And there and their health because the number of children in the hospital are on the rise now so does the delta very it. Impact children at more than previous strains of the virus do we know that or are we. Just hearing about cases in young people now because so many people are still unvaccinated. -- fixture at the same you're I have two young kids that are -- are not eligible to get vaccinated -- ash and so I'm concerned about that rapid rise that we're seeing across the country each and something that we have to be watching closely you know unfortunate for those kids at remain unvaccinated they are vulnerable to the delta variant that is sweeping through this country and it's so important for the adults around them to get vaccinated bush and you know while most kids you know gets seriously ill if you will get seriously. It impacted by this arson and some small number well by ash and so there's not really any specific evidence yet it's mixed data around whether delta impacts children. More but just if you have more virus spreading its get a fire the hosts that are on backstage and forcefully that. Represents our kids now and that's watch additional mitigation layers are gonna be so important especially as we head into its wolf. I don't masking it is very controversial but you know for kids that it can't get this back seeing no ventilation. Social distancing masking still represented our best tools keeping them sage. I agreed and there's also renewed concerns now over potential super spreader. Events 700000. People are actually expected the annual motorcycle rally. In Sturgis Celtic Dakota we cover this every year and the CDC is saying. That the source of widespread transmission last year didn't come from that. Rallies so what's your advice to people that are still wondering okay is it safe to go to events like this. You know I kept. We are talking at Sturgis again I'd still like just yesterday we are but the defense tried on the door burst Frederick. We spoke about punished and you know last year we did he tens of thousands of -- is the result from matter advantage and this year you know we have the vaccines but they're not mandated edge and -- know how limited -- again then and now we have this still the Barrett that surgery bunch and so he'll be seen as you know -- play out with other the bands even if they're outdoors you'll see super spreader grants and enforcing that we saw probably challenge you know they had a Sturges is like Provincetown on steroids at the numbers of people are and the limited potential vaccination knowing indeed counting word this event is taking place has very low vaccination uptick in so I'm worried about the inhabitants of that you know -- surges you know they won't be potentially exposed to the bar exception but it also the people that returning home and the potential for that increased surges in under vaccinated community so yes as someone whose backs they didn't attend the event. Meet you lower risk but it. Overall it's hoping just propagate this pandemic even further. Now while our medical team has such great sources and apparently is sources now telling us that the FDA is expected to reveal. Its plans for booster shots by early September. So are there certain groups who should be first in line for those doses. Warmer data coming in and are recognizing that actually -- meet. HIV each Beckett cult mr. immune systems we know that -- that you Doe's regime being armed have given them an effective response to protect them especially now that we have doctor Walsh and you're the data that we've seen as you know primarily these breakthrough infections especially this is your breakthroughs are how. The inner and you know compromised populations so this advice to get their third child to be a specific group of people makes a lot of sense will likely see that come through in in September but you know for the broader population we still see these vaccines working there's no significant body of data to show that you know immunity is winning each at a population level and again this just puts more focus on those that are unvaccinated and you get those unvaccinated people immunized belt will serve and protect our vulnerable people while we wait for the garments on booster shots coming through. So let always have you doctor John Brownstein Tim White their all the new information every day appreciate you. Thank you here.

