Transcript for Washington nursing home fined over deadly coronavirus outbreak

About what care center in Kirkland rust rat king to clear out his mom's room. Got the last the writer rap died 2060s you don't infected with Kobe ninety stuff. There she's gonna last days and isolation approach. Good news here is that rush said he knows first hand the failures that life care. Officials from the center for Medicare and Medicaid Services found some of which but residents in quote immediate jeopardy. Might failing to rapidly identify sick residents failing to notify the department of health in a timely manner about a respiratory outbreak. And not having a backup clinician when their primary doctor got sick. Like it was born 6111325. Dollars for 45 days of inadequate care. Russ hopes data better care are ahead helpful things up but 0724. Oh. Electors not in the clear not yet according to the scene that's report while nursing home has resolve the immediate jeopardy issues. The store deficiency surrounding quality of care and quantity of care givers 57%. Of the staff. Still have not restore the most family members we talked with don't blame the nursing staff it's not something. That we cost as something that happened and we did our best mansion situations so was it fair to find life care for being on prepare for an unknown virus. In a press conference last month spokesperson Tim Kelly and question the government's level of response to the opera. Is government ready to assist the next nursing home that this happens to. How Long Will it take them to get their test kids how long we'll take to get those employees tested.

