Transcript for World AIDS Day: Through the years

This is world aids day and it has been marked by special events to draw more attention to aids in London a single balloon was launched. Or heat person in Britain. With states. The World Health Organization estimates that five to ten million people worldwide have been infected by the AIDS virus. In Raleigh, North Carolina and handle government for some of the 66000 Americans who have died so far and he took them. Citi a subways vision was draped in black and in London demonstrators blocked traffic on a bridge. The World Health Organization set aside the state focus on what is being done to fight his disease and the problems. The high cost of drugs and slow pace of resurgent and the increasing heterosexual spread of this disease and today is world aids day and there were a number of observances Moscow saying its first aids demonstration ever. Members of the Russian union and gays and lesbians and passed out free American condoms opposite Moscow City Hall. And in Glasgow Scotland the city with a big drug problem plane carried a banner with a warning don't hear me. Today is world aids day and it was marked around the world with a religious ceremonies demonstrations and urgent warnings that much more needs to be done to bring the global epidemic under control. The disease has killed 25 million people since the first case was reported in 198140. Million people are currently infected with HIV the vast majority of them. In Africa. Prince Harry and Rihanna tonight with a message to the world on this world aids day to publicly taking near instant HIV tests and her home country of Barbados. Rihanna making fun of the principal wincing. Doctor. All tests negative just minutes later. Raising awareness on this important day.

