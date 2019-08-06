14 lions escape from South Africa's Kruger Park

More
The group of lions has been spotted roaming near a mine in the Limpopo Province.
0:17 | 06/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 14 lions escape from South Africa's Kruger Park
Officials in South Africa are warning people there to be on the alert after fourteen lions escaped from one of Africa's largest game reserves are happened at Kruger National Park on Thursday. They were later spotted the lions and a nearby town near a mine Rangers plan to release the lions back in the park. After they have been captured.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"The group of lions has been spotted roaming near a mine in the Limpopo Province.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"63576375","title":"14 lions escape from South Africa's Kruger Park","url":"/International/video/14-lions-escape-south-africas-kruger-park-63576375"}