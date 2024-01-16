At least 3 transgender women killed in Mexico so far in 2024: Authorities

Protesters in Mexico City marched to demand justice for Samantha Gómes Fonseca, a transgender activist who was killed Sunday.

January 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live