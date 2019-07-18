Transcript for At least 33 dead in fire at Japan animation studio

Horrific scenes in Kyoto Japan where these three story building with socialized the Thursday morning deliberately. This was an arson attack the building was full of people on it work. The June saying anime films which a popular. In Japan what we understand from police and fire officials is an amendment to the building early on Thursday morning shouting you die he apparently sprayed some kind of liquid. Fire accelerant on to the ground set fire to it and you can see how cool blazed quite so quickly of course it's the smoke in the only kill people he saved billing that a number of people were discovered. All of this that weld dead trying to get up all of that group worlds the overcome by the fumes from that particular fire the man who sent parts of this building. He's the obvious suspects he is now in custody but he was also injured in the attack it's not known what he's motive walls. It's not clear if with the former employee of the company vehicles something for police officials to investigate. When the man is able to be questioned. The impaneled ABC news London.

