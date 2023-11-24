What's next during 4-day cease-fire in Gaza

ABC News' Diane Macedo spoke with Patrick Reevell on the ground in Tel Aviv as events unfold surrounding the release of hostages by Hamas and what's next during the four-day ceasefire.

November 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live