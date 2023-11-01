5 American aid workers cross from Gaza into Egypt

ABC News foreign correspondent Ines de La Cuetara talks to ABC News Live anchor Diane Macedo to discuss the scene at the Rafah border crossing.

November 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live