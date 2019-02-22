7.5 magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Ecuador

More
The earthquake struck close to the country's border with Peru.
0:15 | 02/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 7.5 magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Ecuador
Breaking news just in a powerful magnitude seven point five earthquake striking Ecuador. Near the border with Peru they're close to the town of moments how though there were no immediate reports of injuries but the president says that the quake was felt all over the country. And when a will be following this developing story.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61234775,"title":"7.5 magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Ecuador","duration":"0:15","description":"The earthquake struck close to the country's border with Peru.","url":"/International/video/75-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-eastern-ecuador-61234775","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.