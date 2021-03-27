99-year-old woman becomes oldest Russian combat jet simulator

More
A 99-year-old woman and World War II vet dubbed "Iron Granny" served as a pilot's flight navigator for an hour and a half, becoming the oldest fighter jet simulator in Russia.
0:46 | 03/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 99-year-old woman becomes oldest Russian combat jet simulator
Nancy. Eight. Powerful you look at that you have.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:46","description":"A 99-year-old woman and World War II vet dubbed \"Iron Granny\" served as a pilot's flight navigator for an hour and a half, becoming the oldest fighter jet simulator in Russia.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76727447","title":"99-year-old woman becomes oldest Russian combat jet simulator","url":"/International/video/99-year-woman-oldest-russian-combat-jet-simulator-76727447"}