A$AP Rocky charged with assault in Sweden brawl

Rapper A$AP Rocky was charged with assault in Sweden on Thursday over a brawl in the streets of Stockholm in late June, according to prosecutors.
0:27 | 07/25/19

A$AP Rocky charged with assault in Sweden brawl

