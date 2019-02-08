Transcript for A$AP Rocky released from custody while awaiting verdict in Sweden

Revver asap rocky smiling as he leaves this Swedish courthouse surrounded by cheering fans. Three for the first time since his arrest nearly a month ago tonight was a it was a great night for. For rocky and Vladimir. Wonderful night for their families. Novice musician whose real name is Ricky mayors charged with assault for this June 30 fight in Stockholm. Captured in this video obtained by TMC. But before testifying this week that he acted in self defense the Grammy nominated artists posted this video want in mr. Gramm of the moments leading up to the confrontation. We want to buy into. After hearing three days of testimony a judge agreeing to allow asap rocky and two members of his entourage who were also arrested. To return to the United States as they await the verdict on August 14. We're satisfied we had two goals one goal was that's my client was. Going to be a free man today and that's how we've instituted. And then that we are hoping for an acquittal in fourteen days about where witnesses. Some the thirty year old rapper rating on instant Graham today calling this a very difficult and humbling experience. Thinking fans for their support. President trump who advocated for the musicians released by calling Sweden's prime minister and sending a special envoy to monitor the trial tweeting. It was a rocky week get home asap ace out. If that rocky will not have to return to Sweden for the verdict and sentencing he faces up to two years in prison if convicted. RC Gonzales ABC news Los Angeles.

