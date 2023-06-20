ABC News Live: Crews search for missing Titanic submarine

Plus, Secretary of State Antony Blinken says progress was made during his Beijing visit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and a tentative date has been set for former President Trump's trial.

June 20, 2023

