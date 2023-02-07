ABC News Live: Death tolls from earthquakes in Turkey, Syria rise

Plus, LeBron James shoots for the NBA’s all-time scoring record, and President Joe Biden gets set to deliver the State of the Union address.

February 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live