ABC News Live Prime: Friday, October 13, 2023

Israel warns more than 1 million people living in Gaza to evacuate; Thousands answer call for service in Israel; Police in U.S. cities step up alerts as Hamas calls for worldwide "Day of Rage."

October 14, 2023

