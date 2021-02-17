ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, February 16, 2021

More
Houston congresswoman: ‘Weather calamity’ exposes faulty infrastructure; Movement to enact Equal Rights Amendment renewed; Rebuilding Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral
48:49 | 02/17/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, February 16, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"48:49","description":"Houston congresswoman: ‘Weather calamity’ exposes faulty infrastructure; Movement to enact Equal Rights Amendment renewed; Rebuilding Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"75935260","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, February 16, 2021","url":"/International/video/abc-news-live-prime-tuesday-february-16-2021-75935260"}