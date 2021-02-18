ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, February 17, 2021

More
Judge Hidalgo on Texas outages: ‘We have to be prepared for the worst’; Indian farmers taking a stand; Celebrating and preserving Black American Sign Language
49:39 | 02/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, February 17, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"49:39","description":"Judge Hidalgo on Texas outages: ‘We have to be prepared for the worst’; Indian farmers taking a stand; Celebrating and preserving Black American Sign Language ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"75960281","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, February 17, 2021","url":"/International/video/abc-news-live-prime-wednesday-february-17-2021-75960281"}