ABC News Live: Prince Andrew agrees to settlement with Virginia Giuffre

Plus, gunmaker Remington pays $73M in a settlement to families of those killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre, and a national emergency was declared in Canada to seize vehicles blocking streets.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live