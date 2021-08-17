ABC News Live: Taliban claims group will honor women’s rights

Plus, President Joe Biden doubles down on his decision to pull out of Afghanistan, and the latest on rescue efforts after the Haiti earthquake.
28:43 | 08/17/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live: Taliban claims group will honor women’s rights

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"duration":"28:43","description":"Plus, President Joe Biden doubles down on his decision to pull out of Afghanistan, and the latest on rescue efforts after the Haiti earthquake.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79501849","title":"ABC News Live: Taliban claims group will honor women’s rights ","url":"/International/video/abc-news-live-taliban-claims-group-honor-womens-79501849"}