Good morning I'm Dennis Tito thanks for streaming with us in today's update half of all adults in this country are now fully vaccinated against Kobe's nineteen. The CDC is now western and a warning at a Memorial Day weekend as we learn more about so called breakthrough infections we have the latest on what you need to know. Plus congress' move. In Florida police reform bill named for George Floyd and his family met with congressional leaders and president I didn't yesterday on the one year anniversary of Floyd's dad. We have more on their conversation and why congressional negotiators say they are closer than they've ever been to a deal. And Manhattan's district attorney has convened a grand jury to decide whether to bring criminal charges against former president trump. His family and the Trump Organization and what they're looking at and what it means for the former president. But we begin with that major vaccine milestone in the CDC says 50% of US adults are now fully vaccinated over 131. Million Americans. And now are learning more about just how effective those shots have been which Thompson is at the Javits Center with more. This morning a major milestone half of all US adults more than 130 million Americans now fully vaccinated. 25 states fascinating 50% or more of their adults with at least one dose. Nine states crossing the 70% threshold the progress that we've relayed. We reduce suffering across the country. Is due to all of you who've gotten vaccinated. But the CDC issuing a warning for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend when people are likely to gather if you are not. And should not changed and he you are in a restaurant fashion. These kids. Are costumes and new data from the CDC showing only point 01%. A fully vaccinated Americans. Experience so called breakthrough infections just one out of 101000 people. And if they do you have been most are protected from severe illness George local doctors she should job I'll break through infections earlier this morning. Also breakdown do this whole idea breakthrough infections exceedingly rare. Exceedingly rare are these vaccines are weighing better than I would have predicted a year ago but they're not a 100% friend nothing like as a 100% so yeah we're gonna see some breakthrough impressions exceedingly rare and exceedingly rare that you would get sick if you get infected so these vaccines really are remarkable in terms of policies and. How effective they are. Now president Biden says he wants 70% of all US adults to get at least one dose by July 4. Right now the country is on track just about 10% away from achieving that goal. Diane. All right with Johnson thank you. And we're hearing some new audio from the state sponsored hijacking a passenger jet in Belarussian the recording captures a moment pilots were told there was a bomb on board. But no bomb was found and now president Biden says the US is considering sanctions against Feller is our chief global affairs anchor Martha Raddatz has the latest. For the first time we hear their voices. The air traffic controller since Della loose telling the pilots of the Ryanair flight to divert to Minsk the capital city can't. Secured fewer than. We recommend you defend defend your home. The air traffic controllers are specific. We have information you have a bomb on board. 00. Political problem let if you will probably come at a folded up samples are. Informed cities received emails. Didn't come home that's what their schools don't know beautiful libelous or majority. And yeah nation. As soon as the plane touched down it was clear there was no bomb but the opposition journalists Roman proto savaged and his girlfriend Sophia so they got were taken from the plane by authorities. Videos of both in detention now released by the government there. The two likely under duress and facing serious charges of inciting violence. Part of savaged his mother pleading for her son's life more or they will kill him she says. I asked with a mother's tears help me save him. The 26 show journalist was the co-founder of the channel that was crucial in organizing opposition. To the authoritarian president of Della Roos. BBC news documented stories protesters being beaten. And tortured after clashing with authorities. And that is if Syria now Diane that both proto savage and his girlfriend could face very serious consequences Diane. Aaron Martha Raddatz thanks for keeping track of that forest. And crowds of people rallied around the country yesterday to mark one year since the death of George Floyd. Members of Floyd spam we even met with president Biden and vice president Kumble Harris at the White House. As the senate works to negotiate the police reform bill that bears George Floyd's name senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce has the latest good morning Mary. Diane good morning while members of the Floyd family meeting with president died in vice president Harris here at the White House yesterday and they describe this really as a personal meeting. But say that the president also renewed his promise to push. For real police reforms and here in Washington this morning there is new cause for optimism we are hearing from bipartisan negotiators up on the hill they say a framework. Is now emerging they feel they are closer than they've ever been before they say this is now a matter of weeks. And not months here at the White House the president is sounding encouraged to he says he's hoping they can finally get this across the finish line sometime. After Memorial Day now and the bill that's on the table would ban police choke holds it would eliminate those no knock warrants in create a national registry. A police misconduct but the big sticking point here. Is still this question of qualified immunity a move to do away with certain legal protections. For police officers now the Floyd family understandably is eager to see meaningful reforms here Floyd's brother telling reporters at the White House at a mosque can be made. To protect bald Eagles. They certainly can be made to protect people of color Diane. Current neighbors thank you. And as congress works on police are Foreman ABC news investigation with our own stations is shedding light on racial disparities in police departments across the country. It found in many cities police departments are often overwhelmingly white compared to the neighborhoods they're actually policing. Diversity may also play a role in arrest trends are ABC news investigation found that in 2019 in metro areas. We're just 10% a police officers are people of color. Black people were five times more likely to be arrested as white people but in metro areas where at least half of police officers were people of color. Black people were only twice as likely to be arrested as their white counterparts. Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has more. More on this April night in North Las Vegas where Andrea Hollingsworth a black woman whose death. Displays her daughter near a police and doesn't officer approaches her on a Wednesday evening last month. She's nervous and I didn't and begins recording the encounter one FaceBook laden. Her eleven year old twins are watching from the vaccines and please resorting to a call about possible harassment. A few second the counter starts to unravel. The officer pulls her out of the car. And one of the month. Hollingsworth unable to read the officers' lives is confused and moments later a scuffle ensues it ends up with a Hollandsworth on the ground. And handcuffed and her children screaming I'm. She later tells a local fox station. My kids are free because of all. The incidents have been happening recently and you know where res black and this community so when the issue police officer. There also on high alert. Police issued a statement saying they take community complaints seriously and that in this case of officer responded to a call about harassment. And only briefly detain Hollingsworth. After she did not comply with commands the police know that Hollingsworth indicated she was death. But police did not explain why they did not seeks idling would services. In recent years racially tense police encounters have sparked tension in the Las Vegas region. Las Vegas people of color on the majority of the population. But a police by a majority white law enforcement agencies from a trend that is national according to a new ABC news investigation. What people have to recognize. Its DS intrusion police are. I guess being blue collar and bullying yeah that was his idea to beat. OK yeah. And wait for 400 years according to an ABC news Washington Post poll. Only 10% of black people think the police treat black and white people equally and Africa say one of the reasons some African Americans are mistrustful of the police. Fifth from the back in the mid okay. The police forces don't reflect the diversity is seen in the communities they serve. Prior look at what a police officer has some bad experiences with whom. I was harass remarkable occasion much and we were harassing a couple occasions. Marine ABC news investigation would owned stations found striking racial disparities in most metro areas around the country. Between the racial makeup police officers were often overwhelmingly white. The demographics of the communities they're supposed to serve and protect in 99 of the nation's 100 largest metropolitan areas as chairman officers that are right is larger than this year residents who are warranted that's according to our investigations. Including Pittsburgh Knoxville and so cocaine. Nine out of every ten police officers whites. Recruitment and minorities has become Mormon are already from leased departments in recent years the leading organization of black law enforcement officers claims. He efforts are falling short and in some cases apart missed direct. The research we conducted we've really done this. Bow on a Lowell and a well as national. The same result. Well we've found is that they are not. Maybe he hadn't seen draw connections. Will at the core constituency. Of community. NAACP. Eerily. I can get any literature. These university comes amid calls for police reform new apartments are under intense pressure like never before. Facing this fate of explosive issues. It feels like this is one of the most challenging times. Is that true lol I don't think there's any question. That this past year has challenged police in ways that they never have. You know from call for nineteen. The George Floyd tragedy. Said the demonstrations. That occurred and then columnist time violent crime has been slight changes in ways we haven't seen in ten and twenty years all across the country and. And women in Minneapolis regional mourning George lord was murdered by a white police officer removed 88% of law enforcement officers are trying to minorities holding less than 12% in the police jobs and even though people of color remark 26%. Of the population in Portland Oregon disparities are even more striking to people of color representing 20% of the population who law enforcement or 93%. White for example that Latinos are 12% and other region's population and the only 2% of the police force rosters were in San Jose who 36% of the community is Asian American really only 10% of the police force Arnold subsidies have department rosters and more accurately reflect local racial demographics among them orleans' Jackson Mississippi in the San Diego who lost more than Honolulu. And San Antonio Ryan Tillman along with Chino, California police department says always other careers and police are concerned and carton because he believes in diversity can ease racial tensions. And also helps. Kind of and his glee situations without even in what do you mouth doesn't always work no bled in my experience I've seen when you can relate to the Pulitzer serving in helps or drop tremendously. Our thanks to Pierre Thomas for that report. Let's bring a retired NB NYPD chief of detectives and ABC news contributor Robert Boyce. For more on the. Oh virus or myself. It's been assaulted. To take her initially but he understands what we're gonna present to create a dish to. Saw I was surprised it owns eighty. By adding to your views are is example. We will go away actually two to make sure this consolidated. Basis community meetings college campuses. Bans Aaron I don't have a bureau ordered fruit and also didn't get more moral people. You're pretty minorities has become more parity from any police departments the last few years but. We'll certain peers peace and national association of black law enforcement officers saying that. The effort sir are one falling short but also that the department's then aren't doing enough to actually connects to the minority communities. That they are policing what's your response to that. I think we always do a better job argue again and again and sees or to different police bombs around contribution. Special association's Houston police and you look at. Due to see as the representatives and men and do good how levels within each one. Something they shouldn't do you don't actually. Corbett our own win or lose legislation is going forward Washington. Should include something that donor Norman tags are more moral credentials says. Could could foresee an even more so this is should happen would we fear we're seeing an adequate subsidies and at all. And so let's about a strange thing to get police departments to a more closely resemble and better connect to the communities they're policing. Again you were you when you wouldn't see you want someone to be a face of bureau department. We want someone to review reflects our community. To get out there amendment shorted to go to community meetings with slogans summary charge insurers groups. She New York's Robert Abrams tanks especially around this city needs to happen on a daily basis that's how to use to for awhile and his in these Madonna a daily basis together get to muschamp that we need we need people we need people call it. All our apartments. Sold and consumed better processed food community. As well and the senate is now where Emma George Floyd justice and policing act it's already passed the house what's your take on that bill. And the provisions being discussed trying to. So there is some good bad and I am and I got volume murder closely and you choose it was all important executives across the country are are as well and is an and I believe there's some really good stuff there and anybody cameras. That's the way the future everybody should have a new C detectives to not Wear our body cameras and passage and they want to. But it hasn't happened yet so crucial calls absolutely. Racial profiling Amanda is absolutely BC as well good and I think we can come together and solve the existing who's here the other hall community. Offices are are our guest is a very good reason they don't mind risking their lives and help every day and they don't want a reception at least future. They're doing more on behalf of that it an entity that department and as city and I'm the only one who can be sued in law enforcement allows police officer. Prosecutors have not been immune disorder drug charges are useful actually on what you're trying to process officers who can be sued. And his it's not fair to the rank and file police always just 200 no knock warrants I can tell you guys they should be held Laurie I stand there are New York. Because I've applied from Gotham you have to show business threat to you also. You're gonna have this is so they should be limited but officials who abuse had attainable. And again that we restricting transfer military equipment. We use the Wii units terrorists world we have to have that equipment so saw these bills things as soon stay with CNN that there are you'll and that I think we've come to consensus on. Most of it is good to build a sort of seduced and we need these Daschle's treasures. What happens elsewhere in the country affects us here in new York and here and on the series as well. Greed and named a prime example is George Collins and. And I former NYPD chief detectives Robert boys aren't going to hi Robert thank you Dugard presented. And could former president trump soon face criminal charges the Manhattan district attorney has assembled a special grand jury to make that decision for not just a former president. But also some of his family and the Trump Organization. Here trump is responding when we come back. Welcome back ABC news has confirmed an and that of the Manhattan district attorney has convened a special grand jury in a criminal investigation. Of former president Donald Trump and his business dealings the moose suggests that case has reached an advanced stage but so far no charges have been filed. Chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl. Has the details jogging that morning. Good morning Diane the convening of the special grand jury is a clear escalation of a criminal investigation. That has been going on for more than two years and an indication that Manhattan district attorney cy Vance. May be moving a step closer to criminal charges against either Donald Trump himself members of his family his employees or the Trump Organization. We have learned that prosecutors have already contacted witnesses about appearing before this special grand jury. Which will reportedly be meeting three days a week for up to six months. The special grand jury will be hearing other cases not just. This case against the Trump Organization but this is the grand jury that will ultimately decide whether or not. Pursue criminal charges are against himself or anybody associated. We at his company. Earlier this here Manhattan district attorney Vance was the one who obtained Trump's tax returns and other financial records after a lengthy legal battle that went. All the way to the Supreme Court. Trump is out with a statement a familiar sounding statement in response to this latest development saying quote. This is purely political and an affront to the almost 75 million voters who supported me. In the presidential election and it's being driven by highly partisan democratic prosecutors. But Diane ultimately it is the facts that will matter in this case and it certainly appears that this is the most serious legal jeopardy yet that Donald Trump has faced time. All right chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl thank you. And we have some sad news to report this morning former Republican senator John Warner of Virginia has died at 94. Warner a former secretary of the navy served five terms in the senate. And let the armed services committee he was so popular with voted he ran unchallenged in his last election before retiring in 2008. Warner was also once married to Elizabeth Taylor from 1976. To 1982. Tributes are pouring in on social media senator Mark Warner no relation who filled his seat in the senate. Writes on Twitter I'm devastated to hear of the passing of my dear friend John Warner to me he was the gold standard in Virginia. I will forever be grateful for his friendship and venture ship. I'll miss you John. And the FAA is now reporting a spike in violence against flight attendants. The administration says there have been about two when he 500 incidents since the start of the year. Many of them over passengers refusing to Wear masks now concerns are growing as more than two and a half million people are expected to fly. For Memorial Day weekend transportation correspondent GO Benitez has more. This morning with more than 37 million people expected to travel for Memorial Day. 2.5 million by air all lies are on those rising in towners all our. Between passengers and airline were apps and one of the more serious incidents happening just this Sunday. On a southwest flight from Sacramento to San Diego a passenger escorted off the plane. After allegedly striking a flight attendant so lord she knocked out two of their teeth though is that why role. In front of them and he. Shannon and Salmonella ads. Don't need as well and she's. That's why I'm Craig Hines in which she was on the slaw or Lynn Montgomery leads the union for southwest flight attendants. This list beat final straw we've had an. Staggering amounts and the increase in the number I really passenger incidents and when this happened so why have our our next. And that is when do we really kick into gear and say enough is enough we need to do you more. Southwest telling ABC news the passenger repeatedly ignored standard in flight instructions. And became verbally and physically abusive upon landing the numbers are concerned the FAA receiving about 2500. Reports. Of an unruly passengers since the start of the year. 19100 of them refusing to Wear masks. And it's not just flight attendants now we're also hearing that about sixty TSA employees have also been attacked inside America's airports. And we're also learning that the FAA has now issued more than 250000. Dollars in proposed fine. That number will likely go up die. Way. GO thank you transportation correspondent you Benitez. And so called doomsday couple is now charged with murder. A grand jury has indicted Lori and Chad day bell in connection with the killing of lorries daughter and son. The children vanished into play nineteen kicking off a nationwide search. And uncovering a bizarre chain of events ABC's Eva pilgrim has the latest. Lorraine charity you know were indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit first degree murder. New this morning an Idaho mom Laurie bellow and her current husband Chad day bell and now facing murder charges for the deaths of her two children. And his wife prosecutors announcing Estee admit there is probable cause to believe that the day bills or willfully and knowingly conspired to commit several crimes. That led to the death of three innocent people. Val 01 made headlines when her children to relatives B and sounding the alarm that they may be in danger after mysteriously disappearing. Good afternoon JJ. The couple who met while married to other people got married in November 2019 in Hawaii. Two months after her kids went missing and just days after day bill's wife Tammy suddenly died. It was presumed she died of natural causes notes but other questions are being asked. Immediately they exhumed her body. Now it's clear the authorities. Believe. Then she was murdered. By chat. And then Laurie conspired in that effort Laurie shallow in Chad Dave bell were already facing charges of destruction alteration or concealment of evidence. Both had pled not guilty but now the grand jury returning new murder charges against the two. Dallas two kids at sixteen year old tightly and seven year old JJ were last seen on September of 2019. Their bodies found in June of last year buried on their stepfather Chad day bells Idaho property. Indy a months long search for the missing siblings. From the moment those. Children's bodies were found. Chat and Laurie had been. Prime suspects. I think they just wanted to make sure they couldn't cross the t.'s and dot BI hasn't processed the evidence. And cold it ended up the lane that a little bit friends telling investigators chatted Laurie believe they were part of the church of the first board. And their mission was to rid the world of zombies at least one friend telling investigators Laurie believed her children had charmed into zombies. Ever since she's been involved. In this dooms day. Call. That is not the same Laurie that we knew for thirteen years. But Val and Dave are expected in court today on these new charges down and the pilgrim thanks for that. And on a much lighter note. I'd she's staying controversy. And a restaurant owner in Philadelphia broke the record with his 510. Foot she's dating which spans three city blocks. It's the biggest ever made. Sport is it we'll let you and the debate after the break. Welcome back time to take a look at today's science and technology headlines here's Monaco's our update. In today's advice. You'll rolling out its new operating system it's called Q stuff and it powers Google first generation nest. The debut comes about five years after fusion was first reported the muted rollout could give school time to tinker before you should goes wider. Apple watch users now have access to title music from the shipping service can be sent directly to devise. Or downloaded for use offline the news valls modify and feeling similar apple watch options last week. Pricing starts at ten dollars a month. And finally a major milestone for Sonic the Hedgehog Sega Genesis mascot is turning thirty this year. And celebrating the special anniversary with a new digital showcase. The event set for tomorrow's expected include announcements for new projects. Partnerships and special events those air tech five's Anthony believe it sonic in his thirty's back Diaw can now Donald Lana. Thank you him. And a few more things to know before you go scientists say a major breakthrough in gene therapy has partially restored the vision of a man who was blind from. Forty years. The treatment worked and in just a year despite his inherited eye disorder that French patient now says he's able to see small objects. Using specialized goggles. At skydiver in Southern California must be feeling pretty grateful this morning. He came down on some power lines in Riverside county and we'll stuck thirty feet in the air. Power crews in the area came to his rescue using a bucket and a drive to get him down safely. The minute Philadelphia cap day has set a new cheese steak record and maybe. Check this out the giant 510. Book belongs be the old record for longest cheese stakes by thirty feet. The owner of the cafe is self dollar billion bill does and wish to celebrate his birthday and hoping spans three city blocks but. And some are now questioning whether it should count as an official new record. Because it was actually hundreds and the individual. Cheese steaks rather than just one big continuous long zap. And that doesn't have for this ABC news live update I'm fantasy 80 thanks for joining us. And remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis we'll see you right back here at 11 AM eastern with the new update. Think we're off.

